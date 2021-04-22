Analysts Offer Predictions for Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Design Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.
DSGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
