Analysts Offer Predictions for Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Design Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

DSGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DSGN opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

