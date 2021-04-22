Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Target Price at $31.80

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

HRNNF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hydro One and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Hydro One stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. 641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. Hydro One has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.60.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

