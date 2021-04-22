Analysts Set Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) PT at $16.67

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE MNR traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

