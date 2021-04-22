Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) PT at $37.80

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Olin by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Olin by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 298,889 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN opened at $41.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.