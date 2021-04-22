Analysts Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) PT at $17.89

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. 564,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,657. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $773.56 million, a PE ratio of -66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.