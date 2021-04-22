Analyzing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -35.32% -72.16% -29.75% Innodata -1.14% -2.57% -1.29%

Marin Software has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and Innodata’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $49.04 million 0.35 -$12.41 million N/A N/A Innodata $55.86 million 3.05 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marin Software and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Innodata beats Marin Software on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation. This segment also provides services for clients in the information industry that relate to content operations and product development. The Synodex segment offers an intelligent data platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an intelligent data platform that provides marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as and social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

