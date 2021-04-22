Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.94. The stock has a market cap of $174.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

