Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 521,139 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 154,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,996. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

