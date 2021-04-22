Andesa Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,007 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,131,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,712,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 133,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Shares of BUG stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

