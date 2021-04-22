Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 101,394 Shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 389.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,394 shares during the quarter. Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF makes up 1.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DWLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWLD traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,709. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

