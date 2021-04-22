Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $205.96. 61,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

