Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

ANIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,550 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

