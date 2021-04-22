Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Annexon worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Annexon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $95,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094 over the last quarter.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

