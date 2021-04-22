Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APEMY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aperam has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Aperam stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $52.58.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $2.5166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

