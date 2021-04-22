Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

