Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,304,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,264,000 after buying an additional 117,135 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.46.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

