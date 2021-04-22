Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $194.31 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $194.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.42.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

