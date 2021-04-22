Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 175 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $339.29 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $208.33 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.18 and a 200-day moving average of $314.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

