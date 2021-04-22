Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

