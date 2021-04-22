Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AIT opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.88 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

