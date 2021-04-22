Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 427,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,092. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $213.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,314.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,764 shares of company stock valued at $365,047. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

