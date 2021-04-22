AptarGroup (ATR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATR opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $152.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

