Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 899,738 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 169,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 290,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

