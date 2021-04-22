Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 1,075 ($14.04) on Tuesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 992.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 831.37. The stock has a market cap of £161.50 million and a P/E ratio of -122.98.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest purchased 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £22,127 ($28,909.07).

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

