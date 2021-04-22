ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARCB. Stephens raised their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Shares of ARCB opened at $70.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $76.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 200,724 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

