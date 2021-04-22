Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

ARCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of ARCO stock remained flat at $$5.29 during trading on Thursday. 853,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,227. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 129,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 25.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

