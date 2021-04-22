Ares Management (ARES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Ares Management to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. On average, analysts expect Ares Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARES opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.57%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

