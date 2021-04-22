Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded by Compass Point

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.31.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

