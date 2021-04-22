Arion (ARION) Market Capitalization Hits $95,651.89

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Arion has a total market cap of $95,651.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00065627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00280233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $558.10 or 0.01046699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.01 or 0.00686441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,415.56 or 1.00179951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,831,987 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

