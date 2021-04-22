Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 846 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 203.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $101.37 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

