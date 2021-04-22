Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 846 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 203.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NSIT stock opened at $101.37 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.
In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Insight Enterprises Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.