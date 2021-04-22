Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,978 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,978 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,663,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,780,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

