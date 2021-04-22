Arlington Partners LLC Buys 704 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,619,918 shares of company stock valued at $457,346,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $301.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.95. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.14 and a twelve month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

