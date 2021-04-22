Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

