Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

NYSE:MOD opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.