Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Ecolab stock opened at $223.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.95 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

