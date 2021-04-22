Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,188. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $137.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

