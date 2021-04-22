Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.43.

Arvinas stock opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

