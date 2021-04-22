Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.58). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($1.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.15) to ($7.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($7.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.13) to ($3.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.22.

Shares of ASND traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.14. 8,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,908,000 after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,008,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $149,190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

