ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €620.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group set a €445.00 ($523.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €517.70 ($609.06).

