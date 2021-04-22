AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,107.45 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $110.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $95,399.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,022.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,641. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 222,421 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

