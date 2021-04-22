Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.09

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.09 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 3367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

