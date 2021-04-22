ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

ACO.X has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB raised their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.33.

TSE:ACO.X traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. ATCO has a one year low of C$34.43 and a one year high of C$43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,782,612.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

