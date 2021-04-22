Atheios (ATH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $448.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Atheios has a market cap of $63,822.98 and approximately $448.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,588.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.70 or 0.04466835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.00482364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $902.78 or 0.01684657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.47 or 0.00704393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.02 or 0.00554272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00060553 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.05 or 0.00442348 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00247066 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,108,061 coins and its circulating supply is 39,672,743 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

