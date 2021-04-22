Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.73.

ATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of ATH opened at $56.62 on Thursday. Athene has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

