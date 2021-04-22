Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,891. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $8,307,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

