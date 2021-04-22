Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 2,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $41.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

AUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

