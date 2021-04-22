Atlassian (TEAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $226.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.62. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $146.06 and a twelve month high of $262.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

