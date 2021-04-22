ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.33% from the stock’s current price.

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

ATSAF traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

