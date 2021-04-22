AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.45. 2,117,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,781,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

