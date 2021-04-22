Aumann (ETR:AAG) PT Set at €13.50 by Berenberg Bank

Aumann (ETR:AAG) has been given a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.
AAG stock opened at €11.34 ($13.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.20. Aumann has a 12-month low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 12-month high of €16.80 ($19.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company has a market cap of $172.94 million and a PE ratio of -9.68.
Aumann Company Profile
Read More: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.