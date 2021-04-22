Aumann (ETR:AAG) PT Set at €13.50 by Berenberg Bank

Aumann (ETR:AAG) has been given a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

AAG stock opened at €11.34 ($13.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.20. Aumann has a 12-month low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 12-month high of €16.80 ($19.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company has a market cap of $172.94 million and a PE ratio of -9.68.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

